Brunei: Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah visits Raja Kita Exhibition in Kuala Lumpur

August 19, 2024_ Crown Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah, Crown Prince of Brunei, and Crown Princess Sarah visited the Raja Kita Exhibition at the Department of Museums Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur. During the visit, they were welcomed by Malaysian officials and given information about the exhibition, which celebrates the coronation ceremony of the King of Malaysia. The Prince also met with executives of Malaysian multinationals to discuss cooperation opportunities, including placement programmes for Bruneian students. This was reported by borneobulletin.com.bn. The Raja Kita Exhibition features 272 collections, including state jewels and regalia, highlighting the importance of the monarchy in the Malaysian democratic system.