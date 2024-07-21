Brunei: Prince's appeal for detailed sports planning

20 July 2024_ His Royal Highness Prince Haji Sufri Bolkiah, President of the National Olympic Council of Brunei Darussalam, has urged athletes and coaches to plan in more detail to qualify for future Olympics without depending on universality places. The Prince stressed that without careful planning, any goal will be unattainable. This appeal was made during the National Flag Delivery Ceremony to the Brunei contingent that will participate in the 33rd Paris Olympics. The ceremony took place at the Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium on the afternoon of July 29. Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Nazmi bin Haji Mohamad highlighted the importance of avoiding prohibited substances. Brudirect.com reports it. The national contingent will compete in athletics and swimming.