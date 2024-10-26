Brunei: Prioritizing quality education to fight inequality

October 25, 2024_ During the opening of the 20th Brunei School International Conference on Global Issues, HRH Crown Princess Sarah highlighted the importance of ensuring quality education for all to address educational inequalities. She highlighted that inclusive education is key to avoiding the marginalization of vulnerable communities, such as ethnic minorities and women. The Crown Princess also called for removing barriers to equity in education and called on young people to become agents of change for Brunei's future. The conference, which brings together students and schools, aims to promote dialogue on global issues and support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. This news was reported by borneobulletin.com.bn. The conference is an important opportunity for young people to actively engage in building a sustainable future for their country.