Venerdì 26 Luglio 2024
26 July 2024_ Progresif Sdn. Bhd. today introduced Ding!, a new cashless payment feature integrated into the Progresif Care+ app. This innovative...

Brunei: Progresif launches Ding!, a new digital payment system
26 luglio 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
26 July 2024_ Progresif Sdn. Bhd. today introduced Ding!, a new cashless payment feature integrated into the Progresif Care+ app. This innovative digital payment solution aims to improve financial inclusion and support small and medium-sized enterprises (PMKS) and individual users in Brunei. The launch took place at the OneCity Shopping Centre, in the presence of important government figures and commercial partners. Ding! offers a secure and accessible payment system, allowing transactions without the need for a traditional bank account, as reported by pelitabrunei.gov.bn. The initiative is part of Progresif's vision to promote an inclusive and sustainable digital economy in the country.

