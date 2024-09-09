Brunei: Prophet Muhammad's Birthday Celebrations with Dikir Maulud

08 September 2024_ Celebrations for the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, Sallalahu Alaihi Wassalam, continue to resonate in Brunei with Dikir Maulud events. The Takmir Committee of Masjid Universiti, Universiti Brunei Darussalam, and the Ministry of Defence organised a ceremony on 7 September, which was attended by Minister Haji Awang Halbi. On the same day, the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports held a Dikir ceremony at Az-Zakireen Mosque, with Minister Haji Nazmi in attendance. These events aim to glorify the figure of the Prophet and strengthen community ties. This news was reported by rtbnews.rtb.gov.bn. Dikir Maulud celebrations are traditional in Brunei and involve the Muslim community in remembering and praising the Prophet.