Brunei: Queen's Birthday Celebrations with Religious Ceremonies

07 October 2024_ The Ministry of Health of Brunei has organised a Doa Kesyukuran ceremony in honour of the birthday of Her Majesty Duli Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha. The event took place at Surau Nuurul 'Inayah, within Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Hospital, and included mass prayers and religious readings. KUPU SB and the Brunei Women's Council also held similar ceremonies, involving over 200 members of women's associations. The ceremony also included a Khatam Al-Quran organised by the Association of Women Graduates. This was reported by brudirect.com. These celebrations highlight the importance of spirituality and community in Brunei, a country known for its Islamic culture and monarchical traditions.