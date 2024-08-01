Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 01 Agosto 2024
Brunei: Regional initiatives to combat youth extremism

31 July 2024_ Brunei has highlighted the importance of regional cooperation for the rehabilitation of young people influenced by extremism. During...

Brunei: Regional initiatives to combat youth extremism
01 agosto 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
31 July 2024_ Brunei has highlighted the importance of regional cooperation for the rehabilitation of young people influenced by extremism. During the fifth sub-regional meeting on the fight against terrorism in Bali, the Bruneian government reiterated its commitment to the fight against terrorism and the spread of extremist ideologies. Deputy Minister of Security and Law Dato Seri Paduka Haji Sufian bin Haji Sabtu attended the meeting, highlighting the need to address new threats, such as those from ISKP. The news was reported by mediapermata.com.bn. Brunei, a small country located in Southeast Asia, is governed by the Sultanate and is working with other countries in the region to ensure security and stability.

