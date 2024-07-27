Brunei: Reserved airspace declared for security measures

26 July 2024_ The Department of Civil Aviation of the Ministry of Transport and Telecommunications of Brunei has announced the creation of reserved airspaces in several locations from 29 July to 4 August 2024. In particular, the Taman Haji Sir Muda Omar 'Ali Saifuddien in Brunei Muara district will be restricted on August 29 and 4, while Padang Bandaran in Kuala Belait will be restricted on July 30. During these periods, the flight of unauthorized aircraft, including drones, is prohibited in these areas, with fines for those who do not comply with the regulations. The news was reported by brudirect.com. For further information, you can contact the Department of Civil Aviation by telephone or email.