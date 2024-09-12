Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 12 Settembre 2024
Brunei: Royal Family Visits Singapore Conservatory of Music

12 settembre 2024
12 September 2024_ The Royal Family of Brunei, led by Yang Teramat Mulia Paduka Seri Pengiran Anak Isteri Pengiran Anak Sarah, visited the Yong Siew Toh Conservatory of Music in Singapore. During the visit, they were welcomed by the institute's Vice Dean, Associate Professor Chan Tze Law, who provided an overview of the conservatory's curriculum and history. The visit included a tour of the recording studios and a musical performance by students from the vocal department. The institute, established in 2023, is dedicated to excellence in instrumental music and composition. This news was reported by pelitabrunei.gov.bn. The Yong Siew Toh Conservatory of Music is part of the National University of Singapore and is a leading centre for music education in the region.

