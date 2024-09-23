Brunei: School twinning program with Singapore promotes education and cultural exchange

22 September 2024_ The Brunei Darussalam-Singapore School Twinning Programme aims to strengthen cooperation in education and promote socio-cultural exchanges. A delegation from the programme left this morning for a five-day trip, coordinated by the Ministry of Education, which will end on 26 September. The programme, which involves Amar Pahlawan Primary School in Brunei and Yangzheng Primary School in Singapore, offers students the opportunity to participate in learning sessions and activities in the host country. The departure was welcomed by Dayang Norhaiyati binti Haji Serudin, Assistant Director of the Department of Schools, Ministry of Education. The news was reported by rtbnews.rtb.gov.bn. This exchange represents an important opportunity for students from Brunei to broaden their educational and cultural experiences.