Brunei: Standard Chartered Promotes Economic Cooperation at ABAC Tokyo

09 August 2024_ Standard Chartered Brunei CEO Pengiran Aki Ismasufian highlighted the importance of cooperation and strategic partnerships to improve Brunei’s economic landscape at the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) meeting in Tokyo. The meeting discussed decisive actions to boost trade, digitalisation and climate change response. Aki Ismasufian highlighted that the recommendations from the meeting are poised to drive positive change and future progress. ABAC Chair Julia Torreblanca reiterated the urgency of addressing trade barriers and promoting an unhindered business environment. This was reported by borneobulletin.com.bn. ABAC is preparing to present its recommendations to APEC leaders at the November summit in Lima, Peru.