Sabato 13 Luglio 2024
Brunei: Strengthened collaboration with the United Kingdom in various sectors

12 July 2024_ The UK and Brunei Darussalam have strengthened their collaboration in various sectors, including defence, education and climate change....

Brunei: Strengthened collaboration with the United Kingdom in various sectors
12 July 2024_ The UK and Brunei Darussalam have strengthened their collaboration in various sectors, including defence, education and climate change. In recent years, the two countries have expanded cooperation to new areas such as the blue economy and maritime issues. The British High Commissioner to Brunei, John Virgoe, highlighted the importance of these relationships during an interview. Virgoe also thanked the Brunei government for hosting the British garrison, the second largest in the world. Pelitabrunei.gov.bn reports it. The collaboration also includes visits by British ships and conferences with the Royal Brunei Armed Forces.

