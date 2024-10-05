Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 05 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:58
Brunei: Strengthening Brunei-Germany Relations for 40th Anniversary of Diplomacy

October 4, 2024_ Brunei and Germany celebrate 40 years of diplomatic relations, highlighting their cooperation in various fields, including trade and...

Brunei: Strengthening Brunei-Germany Relations for 40th Anniversary of Diplomacy
05 ottobre 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 4, 2024_ Brunei and Germany celebrate 40 years of diplomatic relations, highlighting their cooperation in various fields, including trade and defense. At an event in Jerudong, German Ambassador Gerda Winkler stressed the importance of multilateralism and free trade between the two countries. In addition, the growing collaboration between Brunei and German universities was mentioned, with Brunei students pursuing their studies in Germany. The ceremony was attended by Brunei's Minister of Transport and Communications, Shamhary bin Mustapha, and included a celebratory cake-cutting moment. The news was reported by mediapermata.com.bn. Brunei, officially Negara Brunei Darussalam, is a small country located in Southeast Asia, known for its wealth from oil resources.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
