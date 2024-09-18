Brunei: Strong wind gusts cause damage and disruption in the country

17 September 2024_ Strong winds of up to 80 km/h hit Brunei yesterday afternoon, causing trees to fall and vehicles to be damaged, as well as blocking roads. Images and videos of the impact of the severe weather conditions were shared on social media, showing roofs torn off and a vehicle crushed by a tree, with one person inside injured. The Fire Department had received 72 emergency calls for fallen trees and 20 for damaged roofs across the country as of 6pm yesterday. According to the Brunei Meteorological Department, Typhoon Bebinca has been downgraded to a tropical depression and is not expected to affect Brunei's weather. The news was reported by borneobulletin.com.bn. Forecasts indicate that unsettled weather conditions could persist until September 23, with heavy rain and thunderstorms possible.