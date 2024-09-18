Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 18 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:21
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Brunei: Strong wind gusts cause damage and disruption in the country

17 September 2024_ Strong winds of up to 80 km/h hit Brunei yesterday afternoon, causing trees to fall and vehicles to be damaged, as well as...

Brunei: Strong wind gusts cause damage and disruption in the country
18 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

17 September 2024_ Strong winds of up to 80 km/h hit Brunei yesterday afternoon, causing trees to fall and vehicles to be damaged, as well as blocking roads. Images and videos of the impact of the severe weather conditions were shared on social media, showing roofs torn off and a vehicle crushed by a tree, with one person inside injured. The Fire Department had received 72 emergency calls for fallen trees and 20 for damaged roofs across the country as of 6pm yesterday. According to the Brunei Meteorological Department, Typhoon Bebinca has been downgraded to a tropical depression and is not expected to affect Brunei's weather. The news was reported by borneobulletin.com.bn. Forecasts indicate that unsettled weather conditions could persist until September 23, with heavy rain and thunderstorms possible.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
as well as hit Brunei Bandar Seri Begawan as
Vedi anche
Antonio Marras omaggia Anna Maria Pierangeli e la Hollywood di James Dean
News to go
Usa, Donald Trump lancia una piattaforma di criptovalute
News to go
Nuova commissione Ue, la squadra di Ursula
News to go
Coldiretti: "Export del cibo cresce del doppio (+15,7%) a luglio"
News to go
Meloni: "Illustrato a Starmer modello Albania, no timori per soluzioni nuove"
News to go
Open Arms, Procura chiede 6 anni per Salvini
News to go
Torna il rito delle conserve fai da te
News to go
Covid, 8,4 milioni di dosi per nuova campagna vaccini
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Bce taglia tassi di 0,25 punti, le nuove misure della politica monetaria
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza