August 14, 2024_ Recently, students from seven schools participated in the SDG Youth Camp, where they learned about the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The camp, which concluded with a ceremony at the Prime Minister's Office, was attended by members of the Legislative Council and government officials. The event highlighted the importance of the camp in promoting the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development by providing participants with new experiences and learning opportunities. The source of this news is borneobulletin.com.bn. The camp, organized by the Prime Minister's Office and supported by Brunei Shell Petroleum, included activities such as dialogues and field trips, preparing the students for the upcoming Borneo Global Issues Conference (BGIC) in October.