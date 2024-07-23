Brunei: Students encouraged to be proactive and progressive

Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 23 Luglio 2024
23 luglio 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 22, 2024_ It is essential for students to remain proactive and progressive in all aspects of life, aware of local and global issues. As future citizens and global leaders, students must embrace creativity, critical thinking and a futuristic vision to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. This was the message from the Vice-Chancellor of Universiti Brunei Darussalam (UBD) during UBD's Freshers' Welcome Week this morning. Dr Hazri bin Haji Kifle also encouraged students to choose modules that challenge conventional thinking, supported by the university's faculties. Brudirect.com reports it. The five-day Welcome Week offers a comprehensive program to ease the transition to university life.

