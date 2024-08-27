Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 27 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:48
Brunei: Sultan and Malaysian PM meet to strengthen bilateral cooperation

August 26, 2024_ Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah met with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at Istana Nurul Iman to discuss bilateral...

27 agosto 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
August 26, 2024_ Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah met with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at Istana Nurul Iman to discuss bilateral cooperation at the 25th Brunei-Malaysia Annual Consultation. During the meeting, the leaders reviewed the progress of the 2009 agreement and signed several memoranda of understanding, including those on border demarcation and transport cooperation. Crown Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah and members of the royal family also attended the memorandum and MoU signing ceremony between the two governments, according to borneobulletin.com.bn. This meeting marks an important step in strengthening relations between Brunei and Malaysia, two nations with significant historical and cultural ties.

