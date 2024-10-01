Brunei: Sultan approves creation of Civil Service Transformation Committee

September 30, 2024_ Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah has given his consent to the establishment of the Civil Service Transformation Committee, chaired by the Prime Minister's Office and with members from the private sector and NGOs. In his speech at the 31st Civil Service Day Celebration, the Sultan urged civil servants to keep the government's mission alive. He also expressed gratitude for the opportunity to come together in this celebration, which honors those who serve the country with dedication. The Sultan stressed the importance of considering policies and reforms holistically for the progress of the nation. This news was reported by rtbnews.rtb.gov.bn. The Committee aims to improve the efficiency of the civil service in Brunei, a small Southeast Asian state known for its monarchy and Islamic system of government.