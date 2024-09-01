Brunei: Sultan hands over house keys to 440 beneficiaries in Brunei Muara and Tutong district

01 September 2024_ The Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah, handed over the keys to new homes to 440 beneficiaries at a ceremony held on 31 August at Sayyidina Hassan Secondary School. The recipients, from Brunei’s Muara and Tutong districts, will receive a variety of housing options, including townhouses and apartments. The Minister of Development and the Minister of Home Affairs welcomed the Sultan upon arrival, while a Syar’iah Court judge led the prayers. This was reported by brudirect.com. This programme is part of the National Housing Scheme, which aims to improve the housing conditions of Brunei citizens.