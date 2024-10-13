October 12, 2024_ During the 19th East Asia Summit, the Sultan of Brunei highlighted the crucial role of this forum in promoting multilateral dialogue and cooperation to address current challenges. He also stressed the importance of developing effective mental health care systems, acknowledging that mental health is a significant concern. The Sultan expressed appreciation for the support for the Second E.A.S. Workshop on Mental Health, scheduled for later this year, which will contribute to the development of a Joint Action Plan on the topic. The news is reported by brudirect.com. Brunei, a small sultanate in Southeast Asia, is known for its political stability and commitment to the well-being of its citizens.