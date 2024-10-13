Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 13 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:52
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Brunei: Sultan highlights importance of mental health at 19th East Asia Summit

October 12, 2024_ During the 19th East Asia Summit, the Sultan of Brunei highlighted the crucial role of this forum in promoting multilateral...

Brunei: Sultan highlights importance of mental health at 19th East Asia Summit
13 ottobre 2024 | 12.42
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 12, 2024_ During the 19th East Asia Summit, the Sultan of Brunei highlighted the crucial role of this forum in promoting multilateral dialogue and cooperation to address current challenges. He also stressed the importance of developing effective mental health care systems, acknowledging that mental health is a significant concern. The Sultan expressed appreciation for the support for the Second E.A.S. Workshop on Mental Health, scheduled for later this year, which will contribute to the development of a Joint Action Plan on the topic. The news is reported by brudirect.com. Brunei, a small sultanate in Southeast Asia, is known for its political stability and commitment to the well-being of its citizens.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
expressed appreciation crucial role Sultan Brunei Darussalam
Vedi anche
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza