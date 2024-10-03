Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 03 Ottobre 2024
Brunei: Sultan introduces Compassionate Leave for Teachers

03 October 2024_ The Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah, announced the introduction of Compassionate Leave for teachers effective 1 January 2025,...

Brunei: Sultan introduces Compassionate Leave for Teachers
Redazione Adnkronos
03 October 2024_ The Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah, announced the introduction of Compassionate Leave for teachers effective 1 January 2025, during the celebration of Teachers’ Day. This initiative aims to improve the well-being of teachers, which is considered crucial to their professional development and job satisfaction. The Sultan highlighted the importance of educators as agents of change in the education sector, also highlighting the integration of religious education into the conventional education system. The news was reported by borneobulletin.com.bn. The Government of Brunei continues to strive to improve education through scholarships and human resource development opportunities.

