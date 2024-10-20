Brunei: Sultan of Brunei on official visit to Indonesia

October 19, 2024_ Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam arrived at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Indonesia, where he was welcomed by Indonesian Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin. During the welcoming ceremony, the Sultan was given military honors, including a 21-gun salute and the playing of the national anthems of both countries. Also present at the reception were the Ambassadors of Brunei and Indonesia, Dato Seri Pahlawan Awang Haji Abdul Razak and Prof. Dr. Achmad Ubaedillah. The Sultan's visit underscores the diplomatic ties between Brunei and Indonesia, as reported by rtbnews.rtb.gov.bn. Brunei, a small sultanate located in Southeast Asia, is known for its wealth of natural resources and Islamic culture.