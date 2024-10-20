Brunei: Sultan of Brunei on official visit to Indonesia

Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 20 Ottobre 2024
20 ottobre 2024 | 12.21
Redazione Adnkronos
October 19, 2024_ Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam arrived at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Indonesia, where he was welcomed by Indonesian Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin. During the welcoming ceremony, the Sultan was given military honors, including a 21-gun salute and the playing of the national anthems of both countries. Also present at the reception were the Ambassadors of Brunei and Indonesia, Dato Seri Pahlawan Awang Haji Abdul Razak and Prof. Dr. Achmad Ubaedillah. The Sultan's visit underscores the diplomatic ties between Brunei and Indonesia, as reported by rtbnews.rtb.gov.bn. Brunei, a small sultanate located in Southeast Asia, is known for its wealth of natural resources and Islamic culture.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
at Soekarno Hatta International Airport in Indonesia sent at Indonesia Brunei Darussalam
