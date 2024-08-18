Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 18 Agosto 2024
13:01
Brunei: Sultan Presents Letters of Credence to New Ambassadors

August 17, 2024_ Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah presented letters of credence to Brunei's new ambassadors and received letters of credence from new...

18 agosto 2024 | 12.38
Redazione Adnkronos
August 17, 2024_ Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah presented letters of credence to Brunei's new ambassadors and received letters of credence from new foreign ambassadors. The ceremony took place in the afternoon at Istana Nurul Iman, the Sultan's official residence. Among the new ambassadors, Awang Haji Ahmad bin Haji Jumat was appointed for the United Arab Emirates, while Dayang Hajah Noor Qamar binti Haji Sulaiman was appointed for Singapore. The Sultan also welcomed the ambassadors of Iran, the United Kingdom and France, highlighting the importance of Brunei's diplomatic relations. The news was reported by rtbnews.rtb.gov.bn. Istana Nurul Iman is the official palace of the Sultan of Brunei, a symbol of the country's monarchy and culture.

