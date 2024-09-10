Brunei: Sultan Promotes Zero Tolerance for Abuse of Power and Corruption

09 September 2024_ During the 223rd Board of Directors meeting of Brunei LNG and the 109th Board of Directors meeting of Brunei Gas Carriers, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah stressed the importance of a zero-tolerance policy towards abuse of power and corruption. The Sultan also highlighted the need to maintain corporate integrity and optimise costs to improve companies’ performance. He also encouraged shareholders to explore new investment opportunities and technologies to remain competitive. The meeting was held at the Prime Minister’s Office, with senior government officials in attendance, according to borneobulletin.com.bn. The Sultan will also chair the 412th Board of Directors meeting of Brunei Shell Petroleum and the 190th Board of Directors meeting of Brunei Shell Marketing, highlighting his commitment to overseeing the country’s leading companies.