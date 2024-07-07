Cerca nel sito
 
Brunei: Sultan stresses importance of mental health

07 luglio 2024
6 July 2024_ His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei Darussalam has highlighted the growing importance of addressing mental health issues. During a speech to mark the new 1446 Hijrah year, the Sultan welcomed the government's integrated efforts to address these issues. He highlighted that over 11,000 people, including children and adults, receive psychiatric and clinical psychology treatments at the Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Hospital. The Sultan also reiterated the need to strengthen existing efforts through mental health programs that combine scientific and spiritual approaches, particularly through religious education and dakwah (Islamic preaching). This was reported by borneobulletin.com.bn. The Sultan also praised the theme of this year's celebration 'Nurturing the Mind', stressing that a healthy mind leads to a healthy life.

