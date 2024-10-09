Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 09 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:43
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Brunei: Sultan visits Laos for official meetings

09 October 2024_ Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam arrived at Wattay International Airport in Vientiane on the afternoon of 8 October....

Brunei: Sultan visits Laos for official meetings
09 ottobre 2024 | 12.22
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

09 October 2024_ Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam arrived at Wattay International Airport in Vientiane on the afternoon of 8 October. Upon arrival, he was welcomed by the Minister of Energy and Mines of the Lao People's Democratic Republic, Phoxay Xayasone, along with other senior officials. Also present were Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister of Finance and Economy, Dato Seri Setia Dr. Awang Haji Mohd Amin Liew bin Abdullah, and Second Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Erywan bin Pehin Datu Pekerma Jaya Haji Mohd. Yusof. The Sultan's visit highlights the importance of bilateral relations between Brunei and Laos, as reported by brudirect.com. The Sultan of Brunei is the country's head of state and religious leader, while Laos is a Southeast Asian nation with which Brunei is seeking to strengthen diplomatic ties.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Dato Seri Setia Dr. Awang Haji Mohd Amin Liew Brunei Darussalam Laos Sultan
Vedi anche
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
E' la Giornata mondiale degli Insegnanti
News to go
Terrorismo, 22enne egiziano arrestato per proselitismo sul web
News to go
Maltempo, allerta rossa in Emilia-Romagna
News to go
Trasporti, sabato 5 ottobre sciopero nazionale Orsa
News to go
Piantedosi: "Con conflitti cresce rischio atti terroristici, non farci trovare impreparati"
News to go
Lavoro, i dati Istat su occupazione e disoccupazione


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza