09 October 2024_ Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam arrived at Wattay International Airport in Vientiane on the afternoon of 8 October. Upon arrival, he was welcomed by the Minister of Energy and Mines of the Lao People's Democratic Republic, Phoxay Xayasone, along with other senior officials. Also present were Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister of Finance and Economy, Dato Seri Setia Dr. Awang Haji Mohd Amin Liew bin Abdullah, and Second Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Erywan bin Pehin Datu Pekerma Jaya Haji Mohd. Yusof. The Sultan's visit highlights the importance of bilateral relations between Brunei and Laos, as reported by brudirect.com. The Sultan of Brunei is the country's head of state and religious leader, while Laos is a Southeast Asian nation with which Brunei is seeking to strengthen diplomatic ties.