October 10, 2024_ The Sultanate of Brunei, represented by His Majesty Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, highlighted the importance of addressing the interconnected challenges of food security, energy security and climate change during the 27th ASEAN-China Summit. In his remarks, the Sultan called for improved coordination and development of strategies to ensure future prosperity, expressing appreciation for China's support to the ASEAN Climate Change Centre. The summit, held at the National Convention Centre in Vientiane, also discussed ASEAN-China cooperation and the prospects for digital economic growth in the region. This news was reported by brudirect.com. Brunei, a small country located in Southeast Asia, is known for its wealth of natural resources and its commitment to regional cooperation.