Brunei: Sultanate attends 18th ASEAN meeting on transnational crimes

August 27, 2024_ Brunei Darussalam attended the 18th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Transnational Crimes (18th AMMTC) in Vientiane, Laos, from August 28 to yesterday. The Sultanate’s delegation was led by Deputy Minister of Security and Law, Dato Seri Paduka Haji Sufian bin Haji Sabtu, who presented Brunei’s priorities in the fight against crimes such as cybercrime and human trafficking. During the meeting, the growing threat of online scams and the use of artificial intelligence by criminals was highlighted. In addition, the Deputy Minister stressed the importance of more transparent and consistent evaluation in reporting of anti-human trafficking efforts. This was reported by borneobulletin.com.bn. The meeting also led to the approval of 12 documents, including the establishment of a working group on human trafficking.