Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 12 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:46
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Brunei: Sultanate attends ASEAN-Australia and ASEAN-India summits

October 12, 2024_ The Sultanate of Brunei, represented by Kebawah Duli Yang Maha Mulia Paduka Seri Baginda Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, attended the...

Brunei: Sultanate attends ASEAN-Australia and ASEAN-India summits
12 ottobre 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 12, 2024_ The Sultanate of Brunei, represented by Kebawah Duli Yang Maha Mulia Paduka Seri Baginda Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, attended the ASEAN-Australia and ASEAN-India Summits held in Vientiane, Laos. During the summit, the Sultan stressed the importance of cooperation in addressing global challenges, especially climate change and food security. He also highlighted the crucial role of Australia and India in strengthening trade and cultural ties with ASEAN countries. This news is reported by mediapermata.com.bn. The Sultanate of Brunei is a small state located in Southeast Asia, known for its wealth from oil resources and its absolute monarchy.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Sultanate attends ASEAN Association of South East Asian Nations Brunei Darussalam India Summits held
Vedi anche
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza