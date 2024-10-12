Brunei: Sultanate attends ASEAN-Australia and ASEAN-India summits

October 12, 2024_ The Sultanate of Brunei, represented by Kebawah Duli Yang Maha Mulia Paduka Seri Baginda Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, attended the ASEAN-Australia and ASEAN-India Summits held in Vientiane, Laos. During the summit, the Sultan stressed the importance of cooperation in addressing global challenges, especially climate change and food security. He also highlighted the crucial role of Australia and India in strengthening trade and cultural ties with ASEAN countries. This news is reported by mediapermata.com.bn. The Sultanate of Brunei is a small state located in Southeast Asia, known for its wealth from oil resources and its absolute monarchy.