Brunei: Sultanate attends UN, Kosovo meetings in New York

September 24, 2024_ The Sultanate of Brunei, represented by Kebawah Duli Yang Maha Mulia Paduka Seri Baginda Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, held separate meetings with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres and President of Kosovo Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu in New York. During the meeting with Guterres, the Sultanate highlighted the benefits of its membership in the UN and its commitment to multilateral cooperation, especially in addressing poverty and education. Afterwards, the Sultanate welcomed the President of Kosovo, discussing bilateral relations and educational exchange opportunities, with an invitation for more Kosovar students to study in Brunei. The news is reported by mediapermata.com.bn. Brunei, a small state in Southeast Asia, established diplomatic relations with Kosovo in 2017, promoting cooperation in various fields.