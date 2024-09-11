Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 11 Settembre 2024
Brunei: Sultanate chairs 412th Shell Petroleum Board meeting

11 settembre 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
10 September 2024_ The Sultanate of Brunei chaired the 412th Shell Petroleum Board Meeting and the 190th Brunei Shell Marketing Board Meeting, held at the Prime Minister's Palace this morning. During the meeting, the Sultanate highlighted the importance of the collaboration between Brunei Shell Joint Venture and Brunei Gas Carriers to ensure the companies' competitiveness and long-term sustainability. The Sultanate also highlighted the need to maintain high standards of integrity in business operations, involving relevant agencies. This was reported by pelitabrunei.gov.bn. The meeting was attended by representatives from the Government, Shell plc and Mitsubishi Corporation, and also discussed operations, safety and future strategies for the companies involved.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
