September 23, 2024_ During the 'Summit of the Future' at the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, the Sultanate of Brunei reiterated that the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are not only indicators but also hopes for a better future. The Sultanate highlighted the crucial role of the UN in promoting global unity and addressing emerging challenges, such as the digital divide and inequality among nations. Furthermore, Brunei reaffirmed its commitment to peace and stability in the Southeast Asia region, upholding multilateralism and the rules-based international order. This news was reported by borneobulletin.com.bn. Brunei, under the leadership of the Sultanate, has actively participated in the UN and ASEAN for over four decades, promoting international cooperation and solidarity among nations.