Brunei: Sultanate on official visit to Peru to strengthen bilateral ties

Venerdì 08 Novembre 2024
08 novembre 2024
November 7, 2024_ The Sultanate of Brunei, led by Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, will undertake an official visit to Peru from November 12 to 13, 2024, marking the first state visit to the country. During his stay in Lima, the Sultan will meet with President Dina Boluarte to reaffirm bilateral relations and promote cooperation in areas of mutual interest. Subsequently, the Sultan will attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Leaders' Meeting (AELM) on November 15 and 16, also in Lima, where key economic issues will be discussed. Diplomatic relations between Brunei and Peru were established in 1990, highlighting an enduring commitment to international cooperation. This news was reported by pelitabrunei.gov.bn. The Sultan's visit represents an opportunity to deepen economic and cultural ties between Brunei and Peru, two nations with unique histories and traditions.

