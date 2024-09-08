Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 08 Settembre 2024
Brunei: Sultanate promotes more rigorous academic recruitment for universities

07 September 2024_ The Sultanate of Brunei, through its ruler, Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, has highlighted the importance of a more thorough...

Brunei: Sultanate promotes more rigorous academic recruitment for universities
08 settembre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

07 September 2024_ The Sultanate of Brunei, through its ruler, Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, has highlighted the importance of a more thorough recruitment process for academic staff at universities, especially at Universiti Teknologi Brunei (UTB). During the convocation ceremony of UTB, the ruler highlighted that it is crucial to ensure that candidates are truly qualified and able to contribute to the institutions' strategic plans and the development of the nation. The Sultan also took the opportunity to congratulate the graduates and their families, expressing hope that their success will serve as a catalyst for future excellence. The news was reported by brudirect.com. Universiti Teknologi Brunei is one of the country's leading institutions of higher education, dedicated to training competent professionals for the job market.

