September 16, 2024_ The Sultanate of Brunei has highlighted the importance of religious education to strengthen resistance against ideologies that do not align with Islam. During the celebration of Maulud Nabi Muhammad SAW, Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah called for effective education that promotes moral values from primary school. He also highlighted the need for parents to be more vigilant about their youth’s use of the Internet to prevent exposure to harmful content. The government of Brunei is stepping up efforts to combat extremist ideologies and maintain stability in the country, mediapermata.com.bn reported. The Sultanate, known for its adherence to Ahli Sunnah Wal Jama’ah Islam, aims to preserve peace and security through education and social vigilance.