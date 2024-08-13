Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 13 Agosto 2024
Brunei: Sultanate Promotes Sustainable Future Through Education

13 agosto 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
August 13, 2024_ During the 36th graduation ceremony of the University of Brunei Darussalam (UBD), the Sultanate highlighted the importance of addressing global challenges such as climate change and food security. Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah urged UBD to educate creative and proactive generations, highlighting the implementation of the ‘UBD Sustainable Blueprint’ for a greener campus. He also announced the accreditation of the UBD School of Business and Economics by the AACSB, positioning the institution among the world’s elite. The news was reported by pelitabrunei.gov.bn. The Sultanate of Brunei, located in Southeast Asia, is known for its commitment to education and sustainable development.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
in Evidenza