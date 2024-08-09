Brunei: Sultanate sends 61 athletes to 2024 Malaysia Games

Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 09 Agosto 2024
08 August 2024_ Brunei will participate in the 21st Malaysian Games (Sukma) 2024 with a delegation of 61 athletes, which will be held in Sarawak,...

09 agosto 2024 | 12.27
08 August 2024_ Brunei will participate in the 21st Malaysian Games (Sukma) 2024 with a delegation of 61 athletes, which will be held in Sarawak, Malaysia, from 17 to 24 August. The Brunei athletes will compete in 11 sports, including swimming, athletics, chess, e-sports, fencing, karate, pencak silat, netball, sepak takraw, taekwondo and wushu. The national flag handover ceremony was held at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, in the presence of Minister Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Nazmi bin Haji Mohamad. The minister urged the athletes to maintain high discipline and commitment during training to achieve positive results. This news was reported by borneobulletin.com.bn. The Games are a great opportunity for young Brunei athletes to showcase themselves at the regional level.

