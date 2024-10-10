Brunei: Sultanate strengthens ties with Thailand, Vietnam in bilateral meetings

October 10, 2024_ The Sultanate of Brunei recently held bilateral meetings with the prime ministers of Thailand and Vietnam, highlighting the importance of cooperation between the nations. During the meeting with the Thai PM, the Sultanate highlighted expanding collaboration in areas such as trade, education, and defense, with a focus on tourism cooperation and investment. Additionally, Brunei appreciated Thailand's support in supplying rice and is exploring a memorandum of understanding on halal cooperation. These initiatives aim to strengthen economic and social ties between the two countries, as reported by brudirect.com. Brunei, a small state located in Southeast Asia, is known for its wealth of natural resources and its commitment to promoting regional cooperation.