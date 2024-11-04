Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 04 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:53
Brunei: Sultanate to Participate in Sarawak Regatta 2024 in Malaysia
04 novembre 2024 | 12.42
Redazione Adnkronos
03 November 2024_ The Sultanate of Brunei, represented by His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, attended the Sarawak Regatta – Kuching Waterfront Festival 2024, held in Kuching, Malaysia. During the event, His Majesty watched several rowing events and awarded prizes to the winners, including the Brunei Rowing Team who took third place. The Sultan’s participation highlights the importance of relations between Brunei and Sarawak, as well as the Sultan’s interest in rowing competitions. The Sarawak Regatta, which takes place along the Sarawak River, is an annual event that celebrates local traditions and involves participants from various sectors and neighbouring countries. The news was reported by borneobulletin.com.bn. This event is an opportunity to strengthen cultural and sporting ties between Brunei and Malaysia.

