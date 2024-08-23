Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 23 Agosto 2024
Brunei: Sultanate welcomes Timor-Leste Foreign Minister on official visit

23 August 2024_ The Sultanate of Brunei today received the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste,...

Brunei: Sultanate welcomes Timor-Leste Foreign Minister on official visit
23 agosto 2024 | 12.26
23 August 2024_ The Sultanate of Brunei today received the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste, Bendito dos Santos Freitas, on a three-day official visit. During the meeting, the Sultanate and Timor-Leste reaffirmed their friendly ties and cooperation in the fields of education and cultural exchanges. Furthermore, the Sultanate expressed its continued support for Timor-Leste's accession to ASEAN, welcoming the progress towards this goal. Also present at the meeting were the Ambassador of Timor-Leste and the Director General of Bilateral Affairs for Asia and Oceania. The visit underscores the importance of diplomatic relations between Brunei and Timor-Leste, two Southeast Asian nations with unique histories and cultures, as reported by pelitabrunei.gov.bn.

in Evidenza