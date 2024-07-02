Brunei: Sultan's 78th birthday celebrations begin with flag-raising ceremony

2 July 2024_ The 78th birthday celebrations of the Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah, officially began with the flag-raising ceremony at Bandar Seri Begawan. The event was held at the Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Complex, in the presence of the Minister of Internal Affairs, Dato Seri Setia Haji Ahmaddin bin Haji Abdul Rahman. The ceremony saw the handing over and hoisting of a large national flag, accompanied by the national anthem. Similar ceremonies were also held in the districts of Brunei and Muara, Belait, Tutong and Temburong. Mediapermata.com.bn reports it. The celebrations will continue until July 31, with the distribution of commemorative flags and posters across the country.