Venerdì 26 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:14
Brunei: Sultan's 78th birthday celebrations in Temburong district

25 July 2024_ Yesterday, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei was welcomed by hundreds of residents and artists in the Temburong district to celebrate...

Brunei: Sultan's 78th birthday celebrations in Temburong district
26 luglio 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
25 July 2024_ Yesterday, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei was welcomed by hundreds of residents and artists in the Temburong district to celebrate his 78th birthday. During the event, the Sultan enjoyed a performance that celebrated the bond between the monarch and the people, highlighting his commitment to national progress. The rally, titled 'Raja Untuk Rakyat dan Rakyat Untuk Raja', highlighted citizens' gratitude for the facilities and support provided by the Sultan. At the end of the performance, the Sultan met with the participants and participated in a meeting with the residents of the district. The news is reported by borneobulletin.com.bn. Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah is the monarch of Brunei, a small country located in Southeast Asia, known for its wealth and Islamic culture.

