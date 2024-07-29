Brunei: Sultan's Birthday Off-Road Vehicle Competition

28 July 2024_ An off-road vehicle competition was held on the occasion of the 78th birthday of the Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah, at the Ma'had Islam Brunei in Tutong. The event featured 36 competitors in the individual category for vehicles over 2000 cc and 16 for those under 1999 cc, as well as 14 teams in the team category. The winners received cash prizes and trophies, with Awang Mohammad Erol Naim and Lenny Wenny Lim triumphing in their respective individual categories. The competition, organized by the Tutong Off-Road Vehicle Association, also highlighted the importance of safety in driving off-road vehicles. The news was reported by pelitabrunei.gov.bn. This event helped promote off-road culture and the discipline needed to face challenges in harsh environments.