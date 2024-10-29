Brunei: Sustainable Economy Forum 2024 for a Circular Future Concluded

28 October 2024_ The Brunei Sustainable Economy Forum 2024 concluded on Monday, marking a major step towards a resilient circular economy. Held at Balai Khazanah Islam Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, the event brought together over 130 stakeholders from government, business and academia to explore sustainable economic pathways. Organised by the ASEAN and APEC Business Advisory Councils of Brunei in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance and Economy, the forum had the theme “Towards a Circular Economy: Building a Resilient and Sustainable Brunei”. The Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism highlighted the importance of adopting sustainable practices to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. This was reported by borneobulletin.com.bn. The forum also included a masterclass that highlighted the positive impact of the circular economy on Brunei’s economic development.