Giovedì 25 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:43
Brunei: The country is aiming for economic diversification through the CPTPP
25 luglio 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
25 July 2024_ Brunei Darussalam is intensifying efforts to diversify its economy ahead of Wawasan Brunei 2035, with a particular focus on small and medium-sized enterprises and foreign direct investment. The country recently ratified the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), which came into force on July 12, 2023, to improve market access and integrate supply chains. The Minister of Finance and Economy II underlined the importance of this agreement to promote economic opportunities, particularly for exports to new markets such as Latin America. The news was reported by pelitabrunei.gov.bn. Brunei, with a population of less than half a million, is a small Southeast Asian country known for its oil and gas-based economy.

Tag
country recently ratified Brunei Darussalam country musica country
