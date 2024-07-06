Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 06 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:50
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Brunei: The number of conversions to Islam is growing in 2024

5 July 2024_ From the beginning of January until 30 June 2024, 171 people have embraced Islam in Brunei Darussalam. The number increased further with...

Brunei: The number of conversions to Islam is growing in 2024
06 luglio 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

5 July 2024_ From the beginning of January until 30 June 2024, 171 people have embraced Islam in Brunei Darussalam. The number increased further with the conversion of an Iban couple. The conversion ceremony took place on July 5 in the afternoon, at the Kampung Rataie National Housing Scheme in Temburong District. Present at the ceremony were the Minister of Religious Affairs, Yang Berhormat Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman. Brudirect.com reports it. The ceremony was enriched with the Dikir Marhaban and the presentation of a replica of the Qiblat Direction Marker by the Survey Department.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
reports it Present at Brunei Darussalam Islam in Brunei Darussalam
Vedi anche
Meloni: "Sicurezza non è un costo, ma diritto di ogni lavoratore"
News to go
Emergenza ospedali, il 91% dei medici in ferie
Sangiuliano: "I musei italiani sono cresciuti per qualità dell'offerta" - Video
News to go
Integratori alimentari, fatturato da 4,5 miliardi di euro
Israele, attacco con coltello in centro commerciale: Hamas esulta - Video
News to go
Operazione antimafia ad Aprilia: arrestati in 25, c'è anche il sindaco Principi
News to go
Incentivi auto, immatricolazioni su del 15% a giugno
News to go
Bloccate a Malpensa 6 tonnellate di 'ingredienti' per ecstasy
News to go
Saldi estivi 2024, quando iniziano: il calendario
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid
News to go
Cibo taroccato, all'estero 1 turista italiano su 2 si imbatte in prodotti fake


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza