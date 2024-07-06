Brunei: The number of conversions to Islam is growing in 2024

5 July 2024_ From the beginning of January until 30 June 2024, 171 people have embraced Islam in Brunei Darussalam. The number increased further with the conversion of an Iban couple. The conversion ceremony took place on July 5 in the afternoon, at the Kampung Rataie National Housing Scheme in Temburong District. Present at the ceremony were the Minister of Religious Affairs, Yang Berhormat Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman. Brudirect.com reports it. The ceremony was enriched with the Dikir Marhaban and the presentation of a replica of the Qiblat Direction Marker by the Survey Department.