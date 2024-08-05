Brunei: The Princess participates in the Borneo Half-Marathon 2024

05 August 2024_ HRH Paduka Seri Pengiran Anak Isteri Pengiran Anak Sarah participated in the fifth edition of the Borneo Half-Marathon, held on 4 August at the Brunei Shell Recreation Club in Belait District. The event saw the participation of over 350 runners, both local and foreign, divided into three categories: 21 kilometers, 10 kilometers and a 2 kilometer fun run. The Princess took part in the 21 kilometer race, which passed through several villages in the district, and awarded the winners of the Half-Marathon category. The news was reported by brudirect.com. The event was organized by Akif Media Marketing & Event, an agency that deals with event promotion and management in Brunei.