Lunedì 05 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:14
Brunei: The Princess participates in the Borneo Half-Marathon 2024
05 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

05 August 2024_ HRH Paduka Seri Pengiran Anak Isteri Pengiran Anak Sarah participated in the fifth edition of the Borneo Half-Marathon, held on 4 August at the Brunei Shell Recreation Club in Belait District. The event saw the participation of over 350 runners, both local and foreign, divided into three categories: 21 kilometers, 10 kilometers and a 2 kilometer fun run. The Princess took part in the 21 kilometer race, which passed through several villages in the district, and awarded the winners of the Half-Marathon category. The news was reported by brudirect.com. The event was organized by Akif Media Marketing & Event, an agency that deals with event promotion and management in Brunei.

in Evidenza