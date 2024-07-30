July 30, 2024_ The Sultanate of Brunei recently held a meeting ceremony between the monarch and citizens, a long-awaited event. During the ceremony, His Majesty the Sultan, accompanied by members of the royal family, received a warm welcome from the people of Brunei Muara district. This meeting strengthened the bonds between the sovereign and his subjects, highlighting the importance of social solidarity and collective well-being. The ceremony also highlighted the role of organizations and companies in supporting the country's economic development. The news was reported by brudirect.com. Brunei, known for its Malay Islamic monarchy system, continues to promote prosperity and social cohesion among its citizens.