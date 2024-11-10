Brunei: Trade Mission to Canada to Promote Sustainable Energy

Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 10 Novembre 2024
10 novembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
09 November 2024_ The Department of Energy of the Office of the Prime Minister of Brunei, along with a delegation, will participate in a trade mission to Canada from 12 to 20 November 2024. The objective of the visit is to establish connections with business leaders in the energy transition and renewable energy sector. During the mission, the Brunei delegation will explore the latest innovations and best practices in the energy sector, with a focus on energy efficiency and carbon reduction. This initiative underscores Brunei and Canada's commitment to a sustainable future and to strengthening trade relations. This news is reported by borneobulletin.com.bn. The mission comes in the context of the celebrations for the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Canada and Brunei, highlighting the importance of international cooperation in sustainability.

