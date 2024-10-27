Brunei: Training for local farmers on hybrid rice production

October 26, 2024_ Rice farmers in Brunei are taking part in a training program to improve their skills in growing and managing hybrid rice. The initiative, launched by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism, Hajah Tutiaty binti Haji Abdul Wahab, is a collaboration between Brunei and China. The course, involving experts from Yuan Long Ping High-Tech Agriculture Co Ltd, aims to boost rice production in the country, thereby contributing to national food security. The 45-day training involves 35 participants including farmers and representatives of local educational institutions, as reported by borneobulletin.com.bn. The program is a major step towards food self-sufficiency in Brunei, which has seen its rice production increase from 4% to 8% through the adoption of innovative technologies.